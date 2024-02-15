US Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.62 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.35. The stock had a trading volume of 353,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,897. The company has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.21 and a 200 day moving average of $218.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $236.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

