US Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $77.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,137. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average of $76.01. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.