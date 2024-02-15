Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Purchased by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.43. The stock had a trading volume of 171,377 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

