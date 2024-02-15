Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lifted by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after buying an additional 2,711,916 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,331,000 after buying an additional 707,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,714,000 after buying an additional 128,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,046,000 after buying an additional 1,830,452 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,447,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,265,069. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

