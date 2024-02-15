Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 279,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the previous session’s volume of 96,044 shares.The stock last traded at $222.26 and had previously closed at $226.94.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

