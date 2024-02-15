Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,776,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 396% from the previous session’s volume of 358,040 shares.The stock last traded at $240.66 and had previously closed at $248.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.35.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,576,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,474,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.