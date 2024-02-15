Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $458.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,705. The stock has a market cap of $367.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $462.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

