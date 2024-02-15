Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $20,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

VEEV stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.90. 200,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,241. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.36.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

