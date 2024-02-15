Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Venus Concept Price Performance
VERO stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.74. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $4.70.
Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 1,279.43% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Venus Concept
Venus Concept Company Profile
Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Venus Concept
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.