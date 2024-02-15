Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Venus Concept Price Performance

VERO stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.74. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 1,279.43% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Venus Concept

Venus Concept Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 1,762.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 176,208 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

