Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VEROGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Venus Concept Price Performance

VERO stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.74. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VEROGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 1,279.43% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Venus Concept

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 1,762.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 176,208 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

Featured Articles

