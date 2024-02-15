VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

VRSN stock opened at $195.33 on Monday. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $188.44 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.31.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $119,737.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,122.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $119,737.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,122.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total value of $26,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,207.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,690 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,549 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

