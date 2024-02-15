Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,626 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,195 shares of company stock worth $7,636,550 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $7.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $425.18. 316,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,885. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $283.60 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $415.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

