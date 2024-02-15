Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Short Interest Up 44.8% in January

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,500 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the January 15th total of 347,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 500,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance
NYSE EVTL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.71. 8,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,466. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. Vertical Aerospace has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.35.
Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Analysts predict that Vertical Aerospace will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace
About Vertical Aerospace
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vertical Aerospace
- What is a Special Dividend?
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.