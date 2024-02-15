Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Short Interest Up 44.8% in January

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,500 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the January 15th total of 347,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 500,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE EVTL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.71. 8,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,466. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. Vertical Aerospace has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Analysts predict that Vertical Aerospace will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace

About Vertical Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $910,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares during the period. 2.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

