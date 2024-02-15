Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) CEO Kim Scott Acquires 15,000 Shares

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) CEO Kim Scott acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $287,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,127.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vestis Stock Performance

NYSE VSTS opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vestis Co. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vestis Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vestis

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTS. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth about $125,586,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth about $72,529,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vestis by 5,401.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,701,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,477 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth about $48,292,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,033,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VSTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

