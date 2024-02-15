Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Raised to $51.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of VCTR opened at $35.94 on Monday. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Victory Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 91,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Victory Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 1,399.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 163,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 32,722 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

