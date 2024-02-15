Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Dame Vivienne Cox Purchases 1,086 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Dame Vivienne Cox bought 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,366 ($17.25) per share, with a total value of £14,834.76 ($18,735.49).

Victrex Trading Up 1.1 %

VCT opened at GBX 1,363 ($17.21) on Thursday. Victrex plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,152 ($14.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,893 ($23.91). The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,919.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,436.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,447.07.

Get Victrex alerts:

Victrex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Victrex’s payout ratio is presently 8,450.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,090 ($26.40) to GBX 1,680 ($21.22) in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Victrex

Victrex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.