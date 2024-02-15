Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Short Interest Down 11.4% in January

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth about $456,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth about $819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ VINP opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. Vinci Partners Investments has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $594.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.04.

Vinci Partners Investments Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

