Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 27,528 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $426,408.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,068.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vital Farms alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 1,464 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $22,150.32.

On Friday, January 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,096 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $397,442.08.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,651 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $387,843.12.

Vital Farms Stock Up 1.1 %

Vital Farms stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $632.35 million, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VITL. DA Davidson started coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vital Farms

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,702,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,569,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 89,772 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 25.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 413,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.