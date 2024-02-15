Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.87

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 116647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Bank of America raised Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Vontier Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vontier by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 102,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 50,372 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vontier by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 57,261 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $9,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

