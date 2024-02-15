VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.95

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.95 and last traded at $68.78, with a volume of 13842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSEC. StockNews.com cut VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VSE by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of VSE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VSE by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of VSE by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

