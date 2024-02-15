W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

WPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.1 %

WPC stock opened at $55.82 on Monday. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.01.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.