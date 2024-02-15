Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.00

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.00 and last traded at $121.00, with a volume of 34 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.00.

Wacoal Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.36 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average of $111.84.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

