Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Director Sells $1,876,200.00 in Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,876,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,965,365.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of WD opened at $94.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.31. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WD

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.