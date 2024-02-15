Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.383 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

Waste Connections Trading Up 4.6 %

TSE WCN opened at C$222.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$201.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$191.45. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$174.74 and a 1 year high of C$222.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$745,487.73. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$745,487.73. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WCN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$176.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.