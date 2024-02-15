Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.383 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.
Waste Connections Trading Up 4.6 %
TSE WCN opened at C$222.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$201.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$191.45. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$174.74 and a 1 year high of C$222.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections
In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$745,487.73. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$745,487.73. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
