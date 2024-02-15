Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Increased to $226.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $215.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.29.

Get Waste Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WM traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $197.83. The stock had a trading volume of 922,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.85. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $199.92.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,107,504. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.