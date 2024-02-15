Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) EVP Scott C. Weatherholt Sells 40,455 Shares

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $4,001,404.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at $12,365,629.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $97.46 on Thursday. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $102.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average is $91.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Weatherford International’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

WFRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 449.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,895,000 after buying an additional 1,821,266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the third quarter worth $114,430,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 317.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after buying an additional 1,194,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after buying an additional 941,426 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth $89,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

