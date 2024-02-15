WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.80% of WEC Energy Group worth $203,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.4 %

WEC stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.76. 244,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day moving average is $83.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

