Wedbush Comments on PepsiCo, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a report released on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PEP. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.