Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.40% from the stock’s current price.

Cullinan Oncology Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $757.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.24.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $563,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cullinan Oncology news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $39,473.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $563,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,055 in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

