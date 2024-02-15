Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $10,099,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,445,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,170,000 after purchasing an additional 164,769 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.7% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $13,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,071,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,571,697. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $186.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

