Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $120.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close.

R has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:R traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.49. The stock had a trading volume of 165,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,568. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.41. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $119.47.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

