Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) PT Raised to $130.00 at TD Cowen

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Cowen from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

WAB opened at $135.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $91.89 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 157,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 145,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

