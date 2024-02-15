Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,341 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $69,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,480,000 after buying an additional 644,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,585,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,583,000 after purchasing an additional 713,381 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,010,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.09. 728,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,445. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.80. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $52.76.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

