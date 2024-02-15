WildBrain (TSE:WILD) PT Lowered to C$1.40

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$1.40 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WILD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark cut their target price on WildBrain from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get WildBrain alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WILD

WildBrain Price Performance

About WildBrain

Shares of WILD opened at C$1.15 on Monday. WildBrain has a 12-month low of C$0.98 and a 12-month high of C$2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.71. The stock has a market cap of C$236.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.83.

(Get Free Report)

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.