WildBrain (TSE:WILD) PT Lowered to C$1.40

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$1.40 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
WILD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark cut their target price on WildBrain from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WILD
WildBrain Price Performance
About WildBrain
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WildBrain
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.