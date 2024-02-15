Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 million, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $4.97.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
