William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Ulta Beauty worth $29,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $2,686,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $742,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $1,580,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $526.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $490.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.73.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

