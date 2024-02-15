William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,071 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $29,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WERN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

Werner Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

