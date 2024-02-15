William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $27.25 Million Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 567,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,546 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $27,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after buying an additional 74,439 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

