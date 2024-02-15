William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $32.90 Million Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,720 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of CareTrust REIT worth $32,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 63.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.94 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

