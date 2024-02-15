William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,428,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,683 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $32,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VERX. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex by 25.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 717,947 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,858,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 10.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,661,000 after purchasing an additional 345,005 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VERX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Vertex Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -113.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 18,900 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $525,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,148 shares in the company, valued at $45,350,717.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 18,900 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $525,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,148 shares in the company, valued at $45,350,717.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 322,472 shares of company stock worth $9,131,584. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.