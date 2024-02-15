William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 120,930 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,540,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120,930 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.89% of Marten Transport worth $30,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

MRTN stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.62 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Vertical Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

