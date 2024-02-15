William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 160,160 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160,160 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.19% of CBIZ worth $30,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBZ. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CBZ opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.43.

Separately, Sidoti lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

