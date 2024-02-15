William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 279,505 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,850,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279,505 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $30,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 256,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 25,627 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 260,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,863,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,444,000 after buying an additional 161,391 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.65.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.30. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $10.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

