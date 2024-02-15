William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 723,038 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,865,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 723,038 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.67% of MGIC Investment worth $31,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in MGIC Investment by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

MTG stock opened at $19.36 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. Roth Mkm increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

