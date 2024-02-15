William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 77,710 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,710 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Wintrust Financial worth $31,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 48,214 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after acquiring an additional 68,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,860,000 after acquiring an additional 117,659 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTFC opened at $94.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $100.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.26.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.36.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

