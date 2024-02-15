William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 7,906 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $29,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $560.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $543.41 and its 200 day moving average is $491.56. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $579.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

