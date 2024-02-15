William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 85,203 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,203 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of NetScout Systems worth $32,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 409.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

