William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,095 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $32,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SP Plus by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SP Plus by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of SP stock opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.24. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

