William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 967,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,526 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of STAG Industrial worth $33,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,392,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,065,000 after buying an additional 86,065 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 393.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 328.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial stock opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.03. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.10%.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In related news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

