William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by William Blair in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.52.

HubSpot Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

Shares of HUBS traded down $20.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $609.11. 701,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,204. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $356.07 and a 52-week high of $660.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $575.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.55. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.74 and a beta of 1.61.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

