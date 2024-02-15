Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $298.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $236.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $284.36.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $275.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $275.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.33 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,484,000 after purchasing an additional 98,719 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

